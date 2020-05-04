Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 347.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stratasys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SSYS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of SSYS opened at $16.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.60 million, a P/E ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 1.58. Stratasys Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

