Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 222.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Stamps.com by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $683,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stamps.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $154.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $185.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.81.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.