Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 165,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CIM Commercial Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut CIM Commercial Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. CIM Commercial Trust Corp has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. CIM Commercial Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 246.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust Corp will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.