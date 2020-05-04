SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPX Flow by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPX Flow by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SPX Flow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX Flow by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPX Flow by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $37,386.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of SPX Flow stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SPX Flow Inc has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.91.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. SPX Flow’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

