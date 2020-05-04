Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,720 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 79.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $13.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 39.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.