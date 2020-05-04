Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $24.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. Amc Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Amc Networks from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amc Networks in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

