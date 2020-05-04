Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $53,000 Position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $3,377,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 321,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 119,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $5.84 on Monday. WideOpenWest Inc has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $514.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.63.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,325.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

