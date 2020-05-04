Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,770 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 580.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gray Television by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 841.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.78 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.