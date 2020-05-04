Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthequity alerts:

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $51.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Healthequity in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.