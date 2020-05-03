Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

AAPL stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.