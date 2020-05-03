Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,373.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,694 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $79,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

