Sadoff Investment Management LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.65. The firm has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

