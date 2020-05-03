Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.5% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average of $278.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

