SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $12.43 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

