Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

