Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average of $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.