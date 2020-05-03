Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Adirondack Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average of $278.65. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

