Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

