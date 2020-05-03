Cumberland Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,066.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,913.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rowe increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

