Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.

AMZN stock opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,066.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,913.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

