Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

AMZN stock opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,066.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,913.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.