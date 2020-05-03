Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 42 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,913.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

