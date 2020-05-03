OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $92,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,913.29. The company has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

