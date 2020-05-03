Bridgeworth LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 33.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.4% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,066.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,913.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

