Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,913.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

