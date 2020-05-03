Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,913.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
