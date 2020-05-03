NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

