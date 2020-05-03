Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $449,802 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

NYSE:TFX opened at $329.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

