Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $127.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

