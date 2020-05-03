NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $225.55 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.71.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

