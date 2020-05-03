Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 22,750 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of TD Ameritrade worth $37,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMTD. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

AMTD opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

