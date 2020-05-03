CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 19,446.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $58,651,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,800,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,530,000 after purchasing an additional 154,085 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 183.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 136,621 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $478,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,692,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COR stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.40.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.