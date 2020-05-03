Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.