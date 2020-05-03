Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.5% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

