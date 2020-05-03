Sonata Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after buying an additional 1,364,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,886,000 after acquiring an additional 915,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after acquiring an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

JNJ opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.