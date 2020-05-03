Liberty Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

JNJ opened at $148.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

