Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.99 and its 200-day moving average is $278.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

