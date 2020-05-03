Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.6% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 29,373.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 282,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 281,694 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co.
Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co.
Coho Partners Ltd. Has $171.01 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson
Coho Partners Ltd. Has $171.01 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson
Delta Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson
Delta Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson
NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies
NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 22,750 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 22,750 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
CoreSite Realty Corp Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp
CoreSite Realty Corp Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report