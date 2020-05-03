Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.6% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 29,373.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 282,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 281,694 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

