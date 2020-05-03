Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 769.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,290,000 after acquiring an additional 639,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after purchasing an additional 141,877 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,411,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,296,000 after purchasing an additional 127,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 81,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the period.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of MTDR opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $820.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 4.75. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Van H. Singleton II acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $89,910.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

