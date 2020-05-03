Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average is $140.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

