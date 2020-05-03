Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 529 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 174.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average of $158.54. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.