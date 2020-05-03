Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,913.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.