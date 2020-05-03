Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,066.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,913.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

