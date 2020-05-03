Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys 102 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,913.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
