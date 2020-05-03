Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 232 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Align Technology by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,992,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 125.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.33.

Align Technology stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 137.36%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

