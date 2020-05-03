Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $44.53 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Arista Networks worth $44,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $2,527,256.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,739 in the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $207.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $315.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.76.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

