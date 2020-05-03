Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,066.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,913.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.