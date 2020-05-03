Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,066.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,913.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

