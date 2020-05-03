Huntington National Bank Acquires 7,239 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $112,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,913.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

