AMI Asset Management Corp Makes New $44.18 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $44,179,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,548.16.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,066.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,913.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

