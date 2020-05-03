Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.59.

NYSE:APTV opened at $65.75 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $81.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.